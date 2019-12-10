OPP Charge Four Men in Construction Fraud – Clarida Construction & Maintenance 1187855 Ontario Inc

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged four individuals following a lengthy investigation into allegations of construction fraud.

On July 25, 2014, the Temiskaming OPP Detachment received a fraud complaint related to the construction of solar projects in three jurisdictions across the Province of Ontario, by Clarida Construction & Maintenance, also operating as 1187855 Ontario Incorporated.

As a result of the investigation by members of the Temiskaming Detachment – Crime Unit, the Anti-Rackets Branch – Ottawa Unit, with the assistance of the Forensic Accounting Management Group (FAMG), the OPP has charged the following individuals:

Keith Clarida, age 53 years, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario with the following:

Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to section 380(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (2x counts); and

False Pretense / Statement contrary to section 362(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Bruce Clarida, age 68 years, of Keswick Township, Ontario with the following:

Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to section 380(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (2x counts; and

False Pretense / Statement contrary to section 362(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Bradley Clarida, age 65 years, of Kelowna, British Columbia with the following:

Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to section 380(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (2x counts; and

False Pretense / Statement contrary to section 362(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

David Wood, age 62 years of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario with the following:

Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to section 380(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (2x counts); and

False Pretense / Statement contrary to section 362(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused persons are all scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Milton on January 27, 2020.

The OPP will not comment further in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and any ensuing court processes. Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).