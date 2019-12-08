Sunday Morning News – December 8

Weather – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 9 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight – Snow ending early this evening then cloudy. Snow beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 26 overnight.

Be careful driving and walking today, the warm temperature will mean that the snow may pack into ice.

News Tidbits – The first ticket in the Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters Association Annual Cash Draw has been drawn and the winner is Josee Rioux of Wawa ( Ticket # 0407 ) – Congratulations! There is another draw on February 14h, and the remaining draws including the grand prize f$10,000 will be drawn at the ice fishing derby in March.