Holiday Train to visit our area today

The CP Holiday Train will be visiting Chapleau and White River tonight, and communities west of White River tomorrow (Mobert to Thunder Bay). Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo will be performing.

White River is holding a Community Christmas Party and Potluck. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:00 p.m. Santa will be giving out gifts at 7:00 p.m.

The CP Holiday Train is scheduled to arrive at 8:45 p.m., with the performance beginning at 9 p.m.

Remember to bring a non-perishable item to the Holiday Train to be donated to that community’s food bank.

Schedule: