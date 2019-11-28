Breaking News

Hwy 129 (Chapleau and Thessalon) – CLOSED

Nov 28, 2019 @ 06:00 – Highway 129 remains closed in both directions between Thessalon and Chapleau due to poor weather and road conditions.

Nov 27, 2019 @ 14:27 – Highway 129 is closed in both directions between Thessalon and Chapleau due to poor weather and road conditions.

