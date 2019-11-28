Doug Ford must reverse his harmful cuts to education

Marit Stiles, Official Opposition Education Critic, issued the following statement:

“Doug Ford’s deep cuts to education have hurt students and their families and brought conflict to our classrooms. He never should have brought us to this point.

Instead of picking a fight with educators and forcing them to fight to protect public education in Ontario, Doug Ford should listen to parents who say that schools need more caring adults in classrooms, not less.

Instead of making online courses mandatory, Doug Ford should listen to education experts who say this isn’t the way to improve student learning. It’s not too late for Doug Ford to reverse his harmful cuts and put the best interests of Ontario students and their families first.”