HARP Launches Red Lock Campaign – Locks Available at MMCC

Group Health Centre’s HARP (HIV/AIDS Resource Program) is excited to announce their Red Lock campaign, launching across Algoma Tuesday, November 26th. This year the HARP team is bringing a special campaign to the Algoma region. The Red Lock campaign is a unique twist on the Red Scarf campaign from previous years.

HARP invites you to visit one of their Red Lock displays and take a lock, a gift to remind us that despite our differences, we hold the key to unlocking love, hope and acceptance.

With the Red Lock campaign, HARP endeavours to inform the community about people living with HIV and end the stigma associated with the virus, which is the biggest barrier to testing and treatment. Shifting the conversation to one of compassion and support will show people that getting tested is important for everyone.

Dec. 1 is both World AIDS Day and the beginning of Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week, and in honour of these important occasions, the HARP team will be at the GFL Memorial Gardens handing out locks during the Greyhound game.

“The theme for World AIDS Day 2019 is “Communities make the difference.” Communities are a social support network that offers a sense of belonging. When you feel like you belong, you feel supported by others, valued and more confident in yourself,” said HARP team member, Shana Shipperbottom. “No one is successful all on their own; we need to support each other so that no one is left behind.”

In Wawa, there is a Red Lock display at the MMCC. Wawa residents are invited to take a lock (which you can keep) and have someone take a photo of your hands unlocking it. Post your picture to social media and tag it with @harpalgoma and #HIVawarenessAlgoma