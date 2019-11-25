Monday Morning News – November 25

Nov 24, 2019 @ 07:56

Weather – Cloudy. Snow beginning this morning. Rain near Lake Superior late this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Tonight – Snow. Rain near Lake Superior. Amount 2 cm inland. Low zero.

News Tidbits – Opposition continues to mount against the proposed ferrochrome smelter plant in Sault Ste. Marie. Protestors from both sides of the border gathered Saturday November 23rd, 2019 in a joint protest.

Don’t Forget – The Job Fair at the Wawa Regional Employment Help Centre from 3 to 7 p.m. today.