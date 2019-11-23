Saturday Morning News – November 23

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Low zero.

News Tidbits – The Wawa Bantam Travellers are playing hockey today. Games are scheduled for 2:30 and 5:30 against the Kap/Hearst Regional Express. Plan to head down to the MMCC and cheer them on!

Avery Construction received nearly $400,000 from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. in an announcement yesterday in the Soo. That will be used to purchase a feller-buncher and log trailer, which will increase lumber production and revenue. Seven more employees have been hired as well. The wood harvested supplies Boniferro Mill Works, who will now add another day of production.