From the Branch – November 20

Just as we get used to the same drill for Remembrance Day, we get one like this with a smaller contingent and snow, but everyone was ready and the wreath laying at the cenotaph was well done. At the MHS everything went well and Comrade Larry had everything lined up.

The presentation of the 75 year pin to Comrade Albert Nicholas was a highlight and the speeches by Major Rody and Anika Jozin were well received by the public. And to my surprise my own Grandson Warrant Officer Bill Veldt took the floor and spoke about army life and experiences. His salute to Comrade Nicholas was done with style. All in all it was a good day and even back at the Branch everyone who was there had a good meal and enjoyed the community spirit.

75 years ago at this time more fighting was happening around the Rhine and more troops took part in major operations with more casualties. But in the meantime were preparing for the spring offensive 1945.

Here a note from our Membership Chair for those who have not yet paid their 2020 dues, “Please visit the office and become an Early Bird.”

Overheard in a pub.

“When I die I want to be cremated and my ashes send to Canada Revenue with the following note”

SO NOW YOU REALLY HAVE EVERYTHING I HAVE URNED!

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.