Harvest Algoma is working on a new project that we would like to inform you about!

The Algoma Agricultural Sector Development Project is a product of the current social movement to a more sustainable, nutritious food system that focuses on local food sovereignty.

The first part of the project focuses on the desires of consumers and local retailers and the human capital needs of producers and processors (both in the form of training and skilled workers) to expand/diversify to fill these markets. From this we plan to build partnerships with local First Nations, Metis Councils, Education Institutions, and Employment Agencies to develop training opportunities and remove barriers.

The ultimate goal of the project is to provide the frame work to enable the development of a local food culture that provides jobs, economic benefits and sustainable, nutritious food to the Algoma District. This project is being funded through the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development, as well as local organizations that believe in our vision of a more sustainable future.