Buy Algoma Buy Local: A ‘buy local’ movement

The Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN), an initiative of the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre, is excited to launch a buy local branding initiative in Algoma: Buy Algoma Buy Local. With over 50 local producers, processors, farmers’ markets, restaurants, retailers, tours & experiences participating in the initiative, Buy Algoma Buy Local shows people where they can taste local, shop local and experience local. RAIN wants to show how much Algoma has to offer including local produce, meat, fish, eggs, dairy, maple syrup, honey, fibre and so much more.

There is power behind buying local. When you buy local, we see a positive change in our community, economy, environment and as individuals. Buying local builds stronger communities grows our local economy and reduces our environmental impact. When you support these businesses, you know that the product was either grown, produced, harvested or processed in Algoma.

“We are encouraging everybody to pick up the Buy Algoma Buy Local’s Local Guide, available at all participating locations and Tourism Sault Ste. Marie. The Local Guide showcases businesses that provide local products or experiences,” says Peter Bruijns, Executive Director of the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre. Locations include Wawa, Batchawana, Goulais, Sault Ste. Marie, Echo Bay, Desbarats, Bruce Mines, Thessalon and Iron Bridge. You can identify participating members by looking for the Buy Algoma Buy Local logo starting on Wednesday, July 31st at storefronts throughout Algoma. If you see the logo you know these local businesses support the ‘buying local’ initiative.

Follow Buy Algoma Buy Local on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as they travel across Algoma introducing all the local businesses involved in this initiative. Each business will be highlighted giving you a one-on-one on their social media platforms.

“You can join the Buy Algoma Buy Local movement by supporting these local producers, processors, farmers’ markets, restaurants, retailers, tours & experiences,” says Bruijns.

Editor’s Note: In Wawa there are two opportunities for the purchase of “local” produce. Flying Geese Farm provides locally grown produce, and fish compost. The Farm also offers a variety of events on weekends. Rob Ingram brings produce from the Desbarats area at a Farmer’s Market beside the Red Cross offices on Broadway Avenue, Saturdays and Sundays. Algoma Highlands Wild Blueberry Farm and Winery also offers a u-pick for strawberries on their blueberry farm. They also offer a series of blueberry products.