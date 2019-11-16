Saturday Morning News – November 16

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 8.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget Channel the Flannel, a fundraiser for the Wawa Music Festival tonight at the Lakeview, or the final day of the By-Hands Festival!