Harte Gold announces Third Quarter Results

Harte Gold has announced the financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

In their third quarter highlights they note that there were no lost-time injuries reported, production grew (mined tonnes and processing tonnes improved by 9% and 6% respectively), revenues increased over the previous quarter by 22% while production costs remained stable.

Sam Coetzer, President and CEO commented “I am excited to join the Harte team and am confident that we can improve the operations beyond the current operating levels. I am encouraged by the skill level of the employee base at our operations and also by the progress made at the Sugar Zone mine over this past year. The mine is now in a position to improve on productivity metrics and grade supply.”