École Saint-Joseph students build friendships with new friends in France

Nov 14, 2019 @ 08:01

Kindergarten students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) and their teacher, Ms. Monique Gendron, and their early childhood educator, Ms. Marie-France Gagnon, are discovering the wonders of France through their friends from Roubaix.

Students exchange photos and videos to learn about different customs and cultures. These exchanges also promote the sharing of the pride of the French language. Recently, students chose several objects that represent Wawa and made friendship bracelets that they sent to their friends in Roubaix.

A beautiful way to broaden your horizons and discover a country!