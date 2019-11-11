Remembrance Day statement from NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement to mark Remembrance Day:

“Today marks 101 years since the First World War came to an end. Ontarians will join Canadians in remembering the bravery and profound sacrifices made by the women and men who served our nation during the Great War, as well as all other wars, conflicts, peacekeeping and other missions.

On the eleventh day of the eleventh hour, we pause to reflect on and convey our immense gratitude for those who have fought, and those who have given their lives, for the freedoms, protections, and shared values we as Canadians enjoy today. We mourn those who died, and our hearts go out to those whose loved ones never returned home.

On Remembrance Day, we also acknowledge our duty as a province to ensure that those who have made extraordinary sacrifices for our country receive the utmost care in return — whether it is treatment and support for veterans living with PTSD or other mental health challenges, or ensuring that caring and appropriate long-term care spaces are available for veterans when they’re in need of a seniors’ care home.

Today we reflect on our gratitude, too, for the Canadian soldiers who have, and who continue to put their lives in danger to engage in peacekeeping and other missions around the world.

I encourage all Ontarians to attend a Remembrance Day service, and to take time to reflect on the peace and freedoms we have today, and every day, on Canadian soil. Our families enjoy that peace as a result of the vigilance and sacrifice of our valiant Armed Forces.

We will always remember.”