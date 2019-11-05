Council Meetings – November 5

Municipal Council is holding two meetings tonight a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting, and a Council Meeting tonight, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Corporate Planning Committee Meeting Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- Kresin Engineering – Connecting Link
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- 5.1 Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee Meeting, Tuesday, October 15, 2019
- OLD BUSINESS
- 6.1 Draft By-Law – Regulate, Maintain and Manage Municipal Water and Wastewater Supply and Services
- NEW BUSINESS
- KS 2019-01: Old MNR Dock
- Request Appointment to the Library Board
- Support Agreement – Hawk Junction LSB Usage of Wawa Public Library for 2020
- Draft Policy AD-003: Travel Expense Reimbursement
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- Tuesday, November 19, 2019
- MEETING CLOSE
- Close of Meeting
Council Meeting Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- PRESENTATIONS
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- 3.1 Approval of the Agenda (resolution)
- ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
- Library Board Meeting – Monday, November 18, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., Wawa Public Library
- Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Cemetery Committee Meeting – Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, November 25, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., MMCC Meeting Room
- Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)
- Approval of Minutes (resolution)
- Regular Council Meeting, Tuesday, October 15, 2019
- Special Council Meeting, Wednesday, October 23, 2019
- Receive Committee / Board Minutes (resolution)
- Library Board Meeting – September 16, 2019
- Cemetery Committee Meeting – September 18, 2019
- Heritage Committee Meeting – September 24, 2019
- Algoma District Services Administration Board Meeting – September 26, 2019
- Community Development Committee Meeting – September 30, 2019
- Approve Donation – 3rd Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Women’s Hockey Tournament, November 15-17, 2019 (resolution)
- Approve Donation – JJAM FM’s 5 Days of Christmas (resolution)
- Approve Proclamation – National Philanthropy Day, November 15, 2019 (resolution)
- Approve Support – 1st Annual Ice Candles Celebration Day, December 28, 2019 (resolution)
- Appoint Member to the Wawa Public Library Board (resolution)
- Approve Support of Agreement with Hawk Junction LSB Use of Wawa Public Library (resolution)
- Letter – Mr. Guy Bourgouin, MPP Mushkegowuk – James Bay – Bill 125, Making Northern Ontario Highways Safer Act, 2019 (resolution)
- Adopt the 2019-2024 Multi-Year Accessibility Plan (resolution)
- Letter – Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility, Seniors Active Living Centres Funding for 2019-20 (for information)
- DELEGATIONS
- PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
- INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- KS 2019-01: Clean-Up & Use of Old MNR Dock
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Approve Support – Submission of ICIP Funding Application for the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre Modernization Project (resolution)
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
- Third and Final Reading
- By-Law No. 3223-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. PE-012: Docking, Mooring, Launching and Boating on Wawa Lake Beachfront Properties.
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3235-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 23rd day of October, 2019 and the 5th day of November, 2019.
- By-Law No. 3236-19 – to authorize the transfer of assets pursuant to section 145(1) of the Electricity Act, 1998, and the granting of an easement to Algoma Power Inc.
- By-Law No. 3237-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with Tulloch Engineering Inc. for the provision of Professional Consulting for Municipal Building Code Services.
- By-Law No. 3238-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into a License Agreement for the Use of Real Property with Kerry Funeral Home Inc.
- By-Law No. 3239-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. HR-006: Long Service and Retirement Recognition.
- By-Law No. 3240-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with The Corporation of the Township of Hornepayne for the provision of Building Code Act Management, Inspection and Enforcement Services.
- By-Law No. 3241-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. PR-007: AODA Multi-Year Accessibility.
- IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)
- CLOSE OF MEETING
- Close of Meeting
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Council Meetings – November 5 - November 5, 2019
- Calm before the Storm? - November 5, 2019
- Tuesday Morning News – November 5 - November 5, 2019