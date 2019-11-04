Breaking News

October – Lift for the Legion

October 15, 2019
In October the construction began on the Lift for the Legion. From breaking ground, foundation, framing, and enclosing; work continued despite the varying weather conditions. Work is nearly complete on the exterior portion, and will now move indoors.

Michael Moore Construction of Sault Ste Marie. has been doing the work on this eagerly awaited lift.

 

