In October the construction began on the Lift for the Legion. From breaking ground, foundation, framing, and enclosing; work continued despite the varying weather conditions. Work is nearly complete on the exterior portion, and will now move indoors.
Michael Moore Construction of Sault Ste Marie. has been doing the work on this eagerly awaited lift.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – November 4 - November 4, 2019
- October – Lift for the Legion - November 4, 2019
- Sunday Morning News – November 3rd - November 3, 2019