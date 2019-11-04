Monday Morning News – November 4

Weather – Flurries ending late in the afternoon then cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Flurries beginning late in the evening. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

News Tidbits – Carol Hughes, MP attended the annual Hawk Junction Remembrance Day Ceremonies held yesterday. Wawa will be holding their ceremonies on November 11.

Members of rap-rock group Crazy Town were involved in a collision with a moose about 25 kilometres south of Wawa last Wednesday evening. The band members were banged up, suffering cuts and bruises, and their van was destroyed. The moose did not survive.

Harte Gold has issued their third quarter update and they have increased their mining tonnage by 9% over quarter producing 6,069 ounces of gold; Y.T.D 19,138 ounces. Due to mining challenges, Harte Gold is aiming for a goal of 24,000 to 26,000 ounces produced.

It may be busy at the Wawa Courthouse today. The second suspect, Demitri Fortomaris of Mississauga who was involved in the death of Devon Collin was charged with accessory after the fact to murder is expected to be in court today.

On November 1st, SSM’s MPP Ross Romano announced an investment of $528,394 on behalf of Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. SIS Manufacturing Corp. will expand its production of steel products for the locomotive industry by purchasing a CNC machine – a high-precision, computer-controlled machine that can be programed to help tools make fast, precise movements that reduce production time and improve efficiency.