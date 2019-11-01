Friday Morning News – November 1

Weather – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low. Tonight – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 this evening.

News Tidbits – Yesterday the Ontario Conservatory Party voted down the motion by NDP MPP Jamie West to declare the opioid overdose crisis in Northern Ontario a public health emergency, and take urgent action. He stated, “Today, we gave the Ford government a chance to take real action to prevent more opioid addiction and overdoses, and to save lives,” said West. “I am disappointed that Doug Ford and the Conservatives chose to continue to ignore the devastating impact this crisis is having on Northern families and communities.”

The motion stated: That in the opinion of this house, the government of Ontario should declare the opioid overdose crisis in Northern Ontario a public health emergency and commit funding for comprehensive, evidence-based local health and community initiatives such as harm reduction strategies, awareness programs, anti-stigma training, residential treatment, and overdose prevention services, that will address persistent health inequities in the region.

Don’t forget – the Legion New Year’s Eve tickets go on sale today at 4pm at the Legion Clubroom. The evening’s celebration features a CCR cover band.