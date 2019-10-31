Thursday Morning News – October 31

Weather – Clearing this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.
News Tidbits – The Legion Ladies are holding their monthly luncheon today from 11:30 to 1 p.m. They are serving a loaded poutine or beef on a bun with your choice of tomato macaroni soup or a tossed salad. Dessert, tea or coffee is part of your meal. Come and enjoy a tasty meal.
