Thunder Bay OPP continue investigation into Pedestrian Death

Oct 30, 2019 @ 07:02

On October 29, 2019, at approximately 5:21 a.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), as well as Superior North Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a report of a motor vehicle / pedestrian collision on Highway 11/17, west of Fraser Road.

A tractor trailer unit was west bound on Highway 11/17 when the driver struck a pedestrian walking along the highway.

The pedestrian, Joel WALTON, 39 years of age, from Fort Frances, ON was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP Highway Safety Division (HSD), OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

Highway 11/17 was closed for approximately six hours as police conducted their investigation.

The investigation is continuing.