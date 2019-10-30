SE OPP Chapleau – Numerous Charges in Domestic Disturbance

On October 28, 2019, at approximately 10:12 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance on Demers Street in Chapleau, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old person, from Chapleau, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with a Weapon – Spousal, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking Given by Officer in Charge (Five Counts), contrary to section 145(5.1) of the CC.

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the following websites for more information.

Wawa and Area Victim Services at: www.victimserviceswawa.ca

Chadwic Home: www.chadwichome.com