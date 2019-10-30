Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – October 30

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926).
Sat.       Nov. 02         Prayer Shawl Ministry 3 p.m.
Mon.     Nov. 04          U.C.W. – 7:00 p.m.
God’s love never ends, it endures and abides. 

