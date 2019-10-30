Happenings at Wawa First United Church – October 30

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705-856-2926).
Sat. Nov. 02 Prayer Shawl Ministry 3 p.m.
Mon. Nov. 04 U.C.W. – 7:00 p.m.
God’s love never ends, it endures and abides.
