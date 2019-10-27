Sunday Morning News – October 27

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this morning and ending near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low plus 3.

News Tidbits – Ducks Unlimited was packed last night and MC Al Cresswell did a fine job. The WMF held their annual Fright Night Friday night at the Legion and even Elvis was there, nine of them!

A congratulations to the efforts of Joanie Clement who held a tailgate sale out at the old fort yesterday to benefit Nicole and Nick. Her efforts raised $167.75.

Rotary held a Bake Sale with the Wawa Goose Club on World Polio Day (October 24th). Over $300 was raised, and when matched 2:1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation means that just under $1,000.00 will be used to immunize 1,000 children agains polio.

Don’t Forget! – The Blessing Tour at the First United Church – Wawa at 7 p.m. tonight. A freewill donation is suggested.