NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on the Federal Election

Andrea Horwath, NDP Leader and Leader of the Official Opposition, issued the following statement:
“I want to congratulate Justin Trudeau on his re-election as Prime Minister and thank all of the candidates who put their names on the ballot, and put their lives on hold to make democracy work.
I look forward to working with the new government and elected MPs of all stripes on priorities identified throughout the campaign: improving our healthcare system, expanding drug coverage with pharmacare, making education affordable and taking action on the climate crisis.
Finally, I want to thank New Democrats and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for an inspiring and ground-breaking campaign. New Democrats can take pride in the campaign they ran, the ideas they put forward and the leadership Jagmeet showed every day on the campaign trail.”
Andrea Horwath
