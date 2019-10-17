Rock Island Lodge House Concert with Jean-Paul De Roover

Jean-Paul De Roover, who hails from Thunder Bay is much more than just a solo artist. He creates a performance with the live looping of guitars and a voice used as an instrument to construct songs piece by piece before your eyes. Beginning in silence his performance could lead anywhere as he builds it live, inviting his audience to become a part of the unique final product. Jean-Paul will be performing at Rock Island tonight at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Concert: 7:30 pm $15 donation + item for the Wawa Food Bank.

Call 856-2939 and reserve your seat for the concert.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!