Sunday Morning News – October 13

Weather – Flurries changing to a few rain showers near noon. A few flurries inland this afternoon. Local snowfall amount 5 cm inland. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few rain showers ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. A few flurries inland this evening. Local snowfall amount 2 cm inland. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.

A Weather Travel Advisory is in effect.