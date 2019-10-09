Time to Register for Curling – Ladies, Men’s & Mixed!

Although we hate to acknowledge it… Winter is coming. One of Wawa’s most favorite sports is curling, and Wawa has three different leagues for curlers to register in, Ladies, Men’s and Mixed.

Men’s League – Beginning Monday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m.

Ladies League – Beginning Tuesday, November 5th at 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Mixed League – Beginning Thursday, November 7th at 7:30 p.m.

Registration for all leagues is October 15 and 17th at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. Wawa-news has been advised that prices are being held at last year’s cost. New curlers and spares are welcomed. Please contact the following for more information:

Men’s Curling – Jim Hoffmann 856-7562

Ladies Curling – Danette Mathias 856-4432

Mixed Curling – Tom Terris 856-7257

Curling Organizer – Diane Spencer 856-4408