Tuesday Morning News – October 7

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 9.

 

Did you know? The Wawa Goose Seniors Club has teamed up with the Wawa Public Library to offer a Book Club. Sign up at Seniors Center and see list of books! This new club begins Monday October 21st at 3:30 p.m.

