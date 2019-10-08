Double Fundraiser Benefit – Saturday Night

There is a fundraising benefit for Nick Wiwchairyk and the Dwyer family planned for Saturday Night. There is live music, door prizes and lots of fun. Two youth, Abrielle will be singing and Ezekiel will be playing accordian.

Organizers say “We are holding this benefit to show our community that no family has to go through their battles alone. They’re currently two families in need of support; Nick Wiwchairyk who had a spinal cord injury at work, with a long road to recovery with his partner Nicole Jones; as well as the Dwyers who have been battling cancer together as a family for several years now.” The organizers ask that we as a community come together and show these families that they are not alone in this. This is Thanksgiving Weekend – Let’s show them that their Wawa Family is there for them!

At 10 p.m. there is a FaceTime call scheduled so that everyone in attendance will be able to see Nick and Nicole from the Toronto hospital so he can see how many of us are here for him.

Tickets only $10 and going to a great cause. Tickets are available at the Thrift Barn.