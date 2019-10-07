Monday Morning News – October 7th

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 11. UV index 2 or low. Tonight – Clearing. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits – A congratulations to Brian Lachine who ran in the premiere running of the Ultra Trail Stokely Creek marathons. 150 runners from two provinces and seven states participated in one of five (5, 15, 32, 55, 83 km) point to point Trail Races.

Carol Hughes, NDP candidate in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing is holding a meet and greet in her offices in Wawa at noon today. Carol is also holding an Election Debate Watch Party at the office tonight from 7-9 p.m.