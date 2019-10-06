Fire Prevention Week – October 6-12, 2019

Firefighters from the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department are urging families in Wawa to practice their home fire escape plan as part of Fire Prevention Week.
Fire Prevention Week runs from October 6-12, 2019. This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” When the smoke alarms sound, everyone must know where to go – that’s why it is so important for everyone to have working smoke alarms and to develop and practice a home fire escape plan.
In a fire, you may have only seconds to safely escape your home. Practice your home fire escape plan and make sure everyone can get out safely.
Fire and smoke can spread quickly, so be prepared in advance with these simple steps for home fire escape planning:
Assess the needs of everyone in your home
Identify anyone who requires assistance to get out of the home safely, such as small children or older adults
Make sure that you have working smoke alarms on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas
Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound of the smoke alarm
Identify all possible exits (doors and windows) and make sure they work
Know two ways out of all areas, if possible
Everyone must know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds
Assign someone to help those who need assistance
Identify a safe meeting place outside
Call the fire department from a neighbour’s home or cell phone
Practice your home fire escape plan
Have everyone participate
Make changes to your plan if necessary
