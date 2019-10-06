Fire Prevention Week – October 6-12, 2019

Firefighters from the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department are urging families in Wawa to practice their home fire escape plan as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week runs from October 6-12, 2019. This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” When the smoke alarms sound, everyone must know where to go – that’s why it is so important for everyone to have working smoke alarms and to develop and practice a home fire escape plan.

In a fire, you may have only seconds to safely escape your home. Practice your home fire escape plan and make sure everyone can get out safely.

Fire and smoke can spread quickly, so be prepared in advance with these simple steps for home fire escape planning: