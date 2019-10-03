Thursday Morning News – October 3

Weather – Cloudy. Periods of rain or snow beginning this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this evening. Low zero.

News Tidbits – The Tim Hortons in Wawa has donated the proceeds from the annual SMILE Cookie campaign to Wawa’s Mind in Motion. They donated $2,000 Minds in Motion, which is a community-based social program that incorporates physical activity and mental stimulation for people with early to mid-stage signs dementia and their care partners. Currently they are offering a 12 week Fall Session runs through to Dec 4th: Tuesdays at 12:30pm at MMCC. Register through the Wawa Family Health Team- contact Geriatric Coordinator Jolene Binda.

The Ontario Provincial Police have dedicated a bridge on Highway 101 over the Driftwood River near Highway 577 (Stock Township west of Matheson), in memory of OPP Constable Philip Henry de la Rue who was killed while on duty. On May 25, 1957, Constable de la Rue was patrolling Monahan Road, just north of Matheson. The cruiser struck a frost boil in the road, causing it to sideswipe an oncoming pickup truck. As a result of the collision, Constable de la Rue died at the hospital. Memorial Signs with the officer’s name and police service crest have been posted at each side of the bridge in his honour.