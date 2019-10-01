SSM Received Lots of Rain Last Night

Environment Canada issued a weather summary regarding last night’s cluster of thunderstorms that ‘soaked’ Sault Ste. Marie and the surrounding area.

The Ontario Storm Prediction Centre received the following summary of rainfall amounts as of 2 a.m. September 30, 2019:

Sault Ste. Marie Airport 68.8

St. Joseph Island (unofficial) 43.2 as of 8 PM Monday

Shaw Dam Lake 56.8*

Gore Bay 44.6

*Denotes Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry observation data.