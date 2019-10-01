Breaking News

SSM Received Lots of Rain Last Night

Post Views: 216

Environment Canada issued a weather summary regarding last night’s cluster of thunderstorms that ‘soaked’ Sault Ste. Marie and the surrounding area.

The Ontario Storm Prediction Centre received the following summary of rainfall amounts as of 2 a.m.  September 30, 2019:

Sault Ste. Marie Airport          68.8
St. Joseph Island (unofficial) 43.2 as of 8 PM Monday
Shaw Dam Lake                        56.8*
Gore Bay                                     44.6

*Denotes Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry observation data.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*