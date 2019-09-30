Monday Morning News – September 30

Weather – Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Periods of rain with risk of a thunderstorm. Temperature rising to 16 by morning.

News Tidbits – the opposition mounts in SSM about the ferrochrome plant. A public forum was held at the Water Tower on Saturday that outlined many health concerns that are linked to the production of ferrochrome in a city that already has higher than normal incidences of cancer. A petition has been launched on change.org.

Today is the deadline for candidates to register for the federal election. Carol Hughes (NDP), Heather Wilson (Liberal), Dave Williamson (Conservative), Max Chapman (Green Party), and Dave DeLisle (People’s Party). Carol Hughes is the incumbent, and has been MP since 2008. Prior to that, our MP was Brent St. Denis (Liberal).