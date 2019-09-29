Sunday Morning News – September 29

Weather – Mainly cloudy. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Low 7.

News Tidbits – The ice is in for the MMCC. A hockey camp is being held this weekend, with regular scheduled ice for Family Skate, Adult Pickup beginning Monday. The Recreation Staff are saying that there are exciting new programs coming soon (youth shinny, public skate)! Wawa-news will post when that information is released.

Dubreuilville is holding their first ball hockey tournament on October 10th. The Alamos Rec Committee is looking for mixed teams of 7 players – 1st place could win $250, 2nd – $150 and 3rd – $50. You are asked to register by October 4th.

If you can help? – Michipicoten Wado Kai is looking for a donation, or near donation, of an enclosed trailer. The club fundraised and bought mats that require more storage space than was imagined, the only storage available may be in the parking lot of the MMCC. Please if you know of a way to help we would so appreciate it! Contact Matt Larrett on FB.