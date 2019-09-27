SE OPP Chapleau – Break and Enter and Steps to prevent

On September 19, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter in Chapleau, Ontario.

The unknown suspect entered a residence through and insecure patio door and took some items from a purse that was near the door. Although this was seemingly minor in nature, these types of incidents have potential to be far more serious depending on the motive of the suspect(s).

It is still very common for people in smaller towns to leave their homes and vehicles insecure at night. Every year, the Superior East OPP respond to property crimes that could have easily been prevented. The overwhelming majority of these crimes are the result of “opportunities” such as open sheds, garages and unlocked vehicles. Very few of these types of incidents involve damaging to property to gain entry.

With a few small steps, this type of property crime can be reduced. The following are some tips to keep you and your property safe:

Ensure vehicle and home windows are shut (and locked, if possible).

Close and secure all garages and outbuildings on your property.

Turn on outside lights at night.

Remove keys, wallets, cash, garage door openers and other valuables from vehicles.

Close and lock doors on vehicles and homes.

Don’t hide keys in secret places. Leave a duplicate with a friend or neighbor instead.

Record or take photos of the serial numbers of your property.

Check out #9pmroutine on Twitter for more information.