SIU Invokes Mandate after Collision in Matheson

On September 24, 2019, at approximately 11:17 a.m., the Matheson Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to investigate a driving complaint on Highway 11, near Matheson.

The driver was located and soon afterwards was involved in a motor vehicle collision with another vehicle on Highway 11 in Matheson. As a result, the driver from the traffic complaint was seriously injured in the collision.

The highway remains closed at this time as officers continue their investigation. OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are assisting with this ongoing investigation. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

The OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate. As a result the OPP will not be able to provide any further information. Any inquiries should be directed to SIU Communications at (416) 622-2342.