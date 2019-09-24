Breaking News

Heritage Committee Meeting Tonight September 24

There is a Heritage Committee Meeting tonight, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the NITGC Board Room, 3 Maple Street at 4:15 P.M.

Agenda

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of Agenda
  3. ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
  4. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
  5. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
    1. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Minutes
  6. REPORTS
  7. OLD BUSINESS
    1. Local Jackson Paintings for Sale
    2. HBCo 350th Anniversary in 2020
    3. Michipicoten River Cemetery
  8. NEW BUSINESS
    1. MFN Artifact Project Update
    2. Four Worlds MFN Story Research
    3. Boreal Gateway Project Panels
    4. Wawa “Experiences” in Summer 2019
    5. Berdusco Rock Collection Update
    6. New EDC Director, Shah Mohamed
  9. NEXT MEETING
    1. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:15 p.m., NITGC Board Room, 3 Maple Street
  10. CLOSE OF MEETING
    1. Close of Meeting

