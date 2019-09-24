Heritage Committee Meeting Tonight September 24

There is a Heritage Committee Meeting tonight, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the NITGC Board Room, 3 Maple Street at 4:15 P.M.
Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Minutes
- REPORTS
- OLD BUSINESS
- Local Jackson Paintings for Sale
- HBCo 350th Anniversary in 2020
- Michipicoten River Cemetery
- NEW BUSINESS
- MFN Artifact Project Update
- Four Worlds MFN Story Research
- Boreal Gateway Project Panels
- Wawa “Experiences” in Summer 2019
- Berdusco Rock Collection Update
- New EDC Director, Shah Mohamed
- NEXT MEETING
- Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:15 p.m., NITGC Board Room, 3 Maple Street
- CLOSE OF MEETING
- Close of Meeting
