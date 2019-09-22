Sunday Morning News – September 22

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 11.

News Tidbits – It was amazing to watch the live Facebook feed of Let’s Roll team pulling a plane (twice) at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto on Saturday, September 21. The team raised $35,000 for ALS, and Eric Lévesque was the top participant raising over $9,000. Eddy’s sister Lise said in a post, “can you imagine the smile to Eddy right now?”. I can, he’s beaming from ear to ear.