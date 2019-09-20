Friday Morning News- September 20

Weather – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle or showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 20. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy overnight with 30 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 14.

News Tibits – It is devastating to read that there are nearly 3 billion fewer birds flying in 2019 than in 1970, a 29% decline; 90% belong to 12 bird families, including sparrows, warblers, finches and swallows. Grassland birds have seen a 53% reduction in population. Shorebirds have lost more than one-third of their population. Birds such as bald eagles, trumpeter swans and wood ducks, near the brink of extinction but with massive conservation efforts have had their populations stabilized. Authors note that the largest factor for these losses is likely the loss and degradation of habitat, especially due to agricultural intensification and urbanization.

A proposal has been made public for the “Gateway” site in SSM for a multi-residential (120 units) and commercial project including a Friendship Centre, Indigenous Interpretive Centre and a child-care facility valued at $100 million. This proposal is near the site of the signing of the Robinson-Superior Treaty and Robinson-Huron Treaty in September 1850. The proposed Bawating Urban Indigenous Hub is a partnership between Ontario Aboriginal Housing Service, the Sault Ste. Marie Indigenous Friendship Centre, Waabinong Head Start Family Resource Centre, Neech-ke-When Homes Inc and Niwaakai’iganaanind Aboriginal Housing. The proposal will be presented to SSM City Council next Monday for a memorandum of understanding for the project.

In Hornepayne, École Holy Name of Jesus School will be opening a time capsule from 1994, twenty-five years ago at 2:00 p.m. in the gymnasium.

If you need cheering up this morning, have a look at this blooper…

