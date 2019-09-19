Greenstone OPP investigate Burning Vehicles

On September 18, 2019 at 3:42am, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Greenstone Fire Department received a report of a fire at a commercial property on Queen Street in the Town of Longlac, ON.

Police and Fire Department arrived on scene to find several vehicles located in the parking lot of the property, fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly brought under control and there were no injuries or damage to nearby structures reported.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and fire investigators have been called to the scene to investigate. The scene is still being held at this time.

The Greenstone OPP along with the assistance of the Greenstone Fire Department and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM) continue to investigate this occurrence.

Police are asking any persons with information related to this occurrence to contact the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Further details will be provided only as they become available and as the investigation continues.