Friday Morning News – September 13

Weather – Periods of rain mixed with drizzle. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Showers. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 before morning. Low 10.

News Tidbits – For superstitious folks, Today is Friday the 13th. The Full Moon will occur at September 14th, 2019 at 12:33 AM ET, meaning that Canadians in Central, Mountain and Pacific time zones will experience a Friday the 13th topped off with a full moon.

Rotary Club of Wawa is hosting the National Kids Cancer Ride and Support Staff with a Spaghetti Dinner at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on Friday. They will be bicycling in from Marathon today.

SSM’s Norpro (security and investigations company) has been ranked 136th by Canadian Business and Maclean’s annual Growth 500. Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Norpro made the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year growth revenue of 695 per cent.