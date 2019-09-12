Thursday Morning News – September 12

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 9.

News Tidbits – A federal election has been called. Candidates for the Algoma, Manitoulin-Kapuskasing Riding are: Incumbent Carol Hughes (NDP), Heather Wilson (Liberal), Dave Williamson (Progressive Conservative), Dave De Lisle (PPC) and Max Chapman (Green Party).

Today the Hawk Junction Local Services Board will have their Annual Election for Board Members. Current members Board Members for 2018 to 2019 are Bill Valois, Steve Turyk, Enos Evans, Mark Owen and Janice Parr and Secretary/Treasurer Rose Ann Turyk