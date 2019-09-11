Register Now for the First Hockey Camp of the Season

A hockey skills and development training camp will be hosted by the MMCC, Saturday, September 28th and Sunday, September 29th.

Lisa Tremblay (Timmins), and a team of coaches are bringing the opportunity for three groups (Group A – Novice & Atom, Group B – Atom & Peewee, and Group C – Peewee & Bantam), five hours of ice time and three hours of dryland activities that focus on building confidence for maximum competitiveness, structuring mental toughness for breakthrough performance, enhancing skill and skating execution from effective to proficient and innovating the development of critical skill sets. Lisa explains, “All coaches are certified and come with their youth vulnerable sector check. They bring years of experience and guarantee that it will be a camp to remember.”