SE OPP Hornepayne – Traffic Stop results in drug charges

On September 6, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 631 in Beaton Township, Ontario.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., officers observed a northbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was found to be wanted and was placed under arrest. Police located approximately 112 grams of cannabis as well as approximately 35 suspected methamphetamine tablets within the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Jason RANCOURT, a 40-year-old, from Kapuskasing, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of over 30g Dried Cannabis (or equivalent) in a Public Place, contrary to section 8(1)(a) of the Cannabis Act (CA),

Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act (CCA),

Speeding, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 28, 2019, in Hornepayne, Ontario.