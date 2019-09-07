North Bay OPP investigate fatal collision between bicyclist and car – UPDATE

Sep 7, 2019 @ 07:10 – On September 1, 2019, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to investigate a motor vehicle collision on Highway 63 in the City of North Bay between a bicycle and a passenger car.

The cyclist has been identified as 24-year-old, Shelby DICKEY, from Grey County, Ontario.

The collision remains under investigation.

Any person with information regarding this collision should immediately contact North Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (705) 495-3878. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Sep 3, 2019 @ 11:48 – On September 1, 2019, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to investigate a motor vehicle collision on Highway 63 in the City of North Bay between a bicycle and a passenger car.

The bicycle rider, a 25-year-old, from Grey County, Ontario, was brought to hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced deceased.

A post mortem exam is tentatively scheduled for today in Ottawa. There were no injuries to the driver of the car.

OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI), Forensic Investigation Service (FIS), Highway Safety Division (HSD) and Remote Piloted Aerial System (RPAS) are assisting with the investigation.

The collision remains under investigation.

Any person with information regarding this collision should immediately contact North Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (705) 495-3878. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.