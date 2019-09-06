Registration Night a Success!

Last night the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre hosted the annual Fall Registration Night. Local activity clubs such as Wawa Minor Hockey Association, Defined Movement Dance, Karate, Bowling, and the Wawa Figure Skating Club were present. Also was a display featuring information on free senior’s activities such as Tai Chi, Chair Based Fit, Indoor Walking, Balance, Stretch and Strength was also presented.

If you missed the evening, most of these organizations use Facebook for information.