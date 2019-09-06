Friday Morning News – September 6

Weather – Showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

News Tidbits – The movie Brotherhood one of the movies being played is 31st edition of the Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival. Set in the 1920s, the film recounts the true story of a group of youth at a summer camp on Balsam Lake in the Kawartha Lakes, who had to fight for survival when an unforeseen thunderstorm overwhelmed their trip.

“I love that Cinéfest is called The People’s Film Festival, because Brotherhood is very much a story about community,” says director Richard Bell, who will be in attendance. “Cinéfest is a celebration of the north, and the north is in Brotherhood’s DNA. We shot on the Michipicoten First Nation near Wawa, we prepped in the Soo, and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund was an integral part of our financing. And we filmed Ontario for Ontario, Ojibwe land for Ojibwe land. That’s meaningful to me. That kind of authenticity is palpable.”