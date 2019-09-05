Drivers can carry electronic proof of Auto Insurance

Changes by the Ontario Government now allows for drivers to carry electronic proof of auto insurance on their mobile device. “Our Government has committed to making life easier for Ontario people,” said Finance Minister Rod Phillips. “That is why this government is making auto insurance more convenient by giving drivers the option of showing their proof of auto insurance electronically, so that drivers can access their insurance card in the way that best suits their needs.”

“Today’s announcement is good for drivers. It’s another great step forward towards reducing red tape to achieve our government’s goal of making Ontario work smarter for business and better for people,” said Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria.