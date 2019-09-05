Drivers can carry electronic proof of Auto Insurance

Changes by the Ontario Government now allows for drivers to carry electronic proof of auto insurance on their mobile device. “Our Government has committed to making life easier for Ontario people,” said Finance Minister Rod Phillips. “That is why this government is making auto insurance more convenient by giving drivers the option of showing their proof of auto insurance electronically, so that drivers can access their insurance card in the way that best suits their needs.”
“Today’s announcement is good for drivers. It’s another great step forward towards reducing red tape to achieve our government’s goal of making Ontario work smarter for business and better for people,” said Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria.
- Drivers must have proof of insurance at all times and must show it to police when asked. The paper “pink card” will still be available in addition to electronic proof of insurance.
- To ensure a smooth transition, insurers must continue to issue the “pink card” proof of insurance for one year, in addition to the electronic option if selected.
- The Putting Drivers First blueprint was shaped by the feedback from 51,000 online responses through public consultations conducted earlier this year.
- Drivers are also responsible for ensuring their mobile device can properly display the proof of auto insurance, regardless of poor signal, drained batteries or damaged screens.
- FSRA started regulating auto insurance on June 8, 2019, replacing the Financial Services Commission of Ontario (FSCO).
